Tehran’s City Theater hosting “Tideline”

TEHRAN- An adaptation of Lebanese-Canadian writer Wajdi Mouawad’s play “Tideline” is currently on stage at Tehran’s City Theater.

Mohammad Amin Saadi is the director of the play, which is based on a translation by Nazanin Mihan.

Abolreza Nasari, Nariman Abedi, Mohammadreza Khademi, Neda Qasemi, Mahsa Alahyari and Arya Tahvildar are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage for one month.

"Tideline" centers on Wahab, a young man born and raised in Montreal, who faces the heartbreaking challenge of burying his father in his parents’ homeland, Lebanon. The play explores Wahab’s emotional journey as he travels to Lebanon, a country still haunted by the scars of war. Alongside a few friends, Wahab navigates a landscape marked by loss, trauma, and unresolved pain. In Lebanon, the presence of an additional corpse becomes a symbol of the ongoing toll of conflict—one too many deaths in a land scarred by violence.

Wahab’s journey becomes an unexpected odyssey with a body that seems to take up too much space, both physically and emotionally, forcing him to confront the weight of history and family legacy. Throughout his time in Lebanon, Wahab forges new friendships with individuals who all share a common hope for a brighter future despite the lingering shadows of war.

Wajdi Mouawad, born in 1968, is a renowned Lebanese-Canadian playwright, actor, and director. He gained international acclaim for his politically engaged works, notably the play “Incendies” (2003), which has been staged worldwide and adapted into an Oscar-nominated film by Denis Villeneuve. Mouawad's work often explores themes of family trauma, war, and youthful betrayal, reflecting deep human struggles amidst conflict.

He graduated from the National Theater School of Canada in 1991. Throughout his career, he has led major theaters, directed acclaimed productions, and written numerous plays, novels, and screenplays. His notable works include “Littoral”, “Forests”, and “Victories”.

His contributions have earned him many awards, including the Governor General’s Literary Prize and France’s Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Mouawad’s work continues to influence contemporary theater, blending poetic storytelling with profound social and political reflections.

