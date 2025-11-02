Regional Museum of Southeastern Iran, a mirror of Iranian culture, civilization

TEHRAN-- The Regional Museum of Southeastern Iran, with its display of a treasure trove of ancient and anthropological artifacts, narrates the glory of the ancient civilization of Sistan-Baluchestan province.

According to Mehr news agency, as one of the most important cultural centers of Sistan- Baluchestan, the museum plays a prominent role in introducing the rich history, civilization, and culture of this region of Iran.

In fact, this museum is a window to the glorious past of the region, which is considered one of the oldest centers of human life on the Iranian plateau.

A unique collection of ancient, historical, and anthropological artifacts is on display in the in museum, which is the result of decades of excavations by Iranian and foreign archaeologists in ancient sites such as the UNESCO-registered Shahr-e Sukhte (Burnt City), Tepe Bampur, and the areas around Zabol and Chabahar.

From stone tools and pottery dating back thousands of years BC to metal objects and jewelry from the historical and Islamic periods, they all tell the story of a civilization that had a deep connection with the trade, cultural, and artistic routes of the ancient world.

In addition to ancient artifacts, the museum's anthropological section also presents a vivid picture of the cultural identity of the people of this land by introducing the customs, clothing, handicrafts, and native music of Sistan-Baluchestan. The museum is not only a place to showcase the past, but as a center for research, education, and cultural interaction, it has made a significant contribution to promoting public awareness and preserving the national heritage. As a treasure trove of Iranian history and culture, it has found a special place in the field of tourism and civilizational studies in the country.

Deputy Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Cultural Heritage Department Mojtaba Saadatian said that the cornerstone of the regional museum was laid in 1975 and was officially opened in 2011.

He added that this complex is built on five floors with an area of more than 19,000 square meters and, as the first regional museum in the country, has the mission to showcase the history, civilization, and ecosystem of Southeast Iran.

Saadatian, who is also an archaeologist, continued that the unique design of the museum building is inspired by the historical castles of the province, such as Sib and Suran Castle and Mount Khajeh. The museum structure is designed in form of a pyramid and a trapezoid, and visitors visit the various pictures, paintings, and historical monuments along the way via a ramp about 500 meters long with a gentle slope.

He stated that various departments including administrative, technical, workshop, research, and demonstration are active in this museum.

Saadatian continued that visitors can see scenes from the daily lives of Sistan-Baluchestan people, handicrafts, coins, manuscripts, and works related to the traditional arts in the anthropology floor. Valuable works from the Burnt City, Espidej Cemetery, Chah Hashem Plain, and the Jiroft civilization are on display in the archeology section, he added.

He said that among the most notable works in this museum are a 4800-year-old artificial eye discovered in Burnt City, the skull surgery instruments, hand-woven fabrics dating back thousands of years, beads, and ancient jewelry. The presence of a specialized library and research section has also provided a valuable opportunity for the enthusiasts and researchers, he added.

Saadatian emphasized that the regional museum is open to the visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by providing a scientific, cultural, and artistic environment, it plays an important role in introducing the ancient civilization of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Also, Head of Regional Museum of Southeastern Iran Mohammad-Ali Ebrahimi said that Sistan-Baluchestan province is considered one of the most important ancient regions of Iran, with valuable historical sites such as Shahr-e Sukhte, Dahaneh Gholaman, Khajeh Mount and Chah Hashem Plain is considered one of the most important ancient regions of Iran.

He stated that a major part of the findings of archaeological excavations in these areas is preserved and exhibited in the Regional Museum of Southeastern Iran.

Ebrahimi stated that more than 2,000 historical objects are preserved in the showcases of this museum, each of which represents a part of the magnificent civilization of this region. A collection of pottery, stone vessels, clay and bone figurines, Shahr-e Sukhte seals, and fabrics dating back to 5,500 years ago are among the prominent works of this cultural treasure, he added.

He continued that the oldest sewage system in Shahr-e Sukhte can also be seen in this museum. “Relics from the Jiroft and Shahdad civilizations, which are about 8,000-9,000 years old, have exhibited another manifestation of the historical richness of the southeastern Iran.”

Multi-colored pottery brick vessels, and metal and bone objects from the sites of Espidej and Chegerdak reflect a manifestation of the art and creativity of the ancient people of this land, he added.

Ebrahimi said that in addition to ancient artifacts, a collection of coffeehouse paintings from the Qajar period, historical coins from the Parthian to the Saffarid eras, and valuable manuscripts such as an exquisite copy of the Shahnameh and a handwritten calendar from the Third and Fourth centuries of the Hijri are also kept.

