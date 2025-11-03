What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – In his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei addressed a broad range of domestic, regional, and international issues — from the ongoing genocide in Gaza and U.S. interference in regional affairs to Iran’s nuclear policy, water rights, and relations with neighboring and allied countries.

‘Iran’s rights are non-negotiable’

Referring to the possibility of renewed talks with Washington, Baqaei said: “The situation is clear. The rights and interests of the Iranian nation must be respected. In no negotiation will we unilaterally give up our legitimate rights.”

He stressed that only if “realism and mutual respect” emerge can the grounds for dialogue be established. “At the moment,” he added, “we are not at that stage.”

Before waging war on Iran, the U.S. president Donald Trump managed to get the country to engage in indirect negotiations on its nuclear program – a contrast to his first term when Tehran had refused such talks after he withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions against the nation. Yet, the U.S. President began the war only days before a sixth round of the negotiations was set to take place in Oman.

‘No message from the U.S. via Oman’

Addressing reports about Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Takht-Ravanchi’s visit to Oman, Baqaei said the issue of “polluted water imports” was raised but clarified that the matter was resolved and a statement would soon confirm that the goods posed no problems.

He rejected claims of any message transfer from the United States during the visit, saying:

“No message from the U.S. was conveyed to us in Oman. Intermediaries may exchange messages, but that does not mean negotiations have begun.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera published on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also denied claims of receiving messages from the United States.

‘Main threat to the region is the Zionist regime’

Baqaei said the region continues to face “a major problem called occupation,” adding that despite the so-called ceasefire, the genocide in Gaza persists.

“More than 200 people have been martyred since the ceasefire. The guarantors of the truce now bear an even greater responsibility,” he stated.

He also condemned the killing of 270 journalists during the ongoing Israeli assault, describing it as “an unprecedented crime” and proof that what is taking place in Gaza “is not war, but genocide.”

Responding to remarks by regional officials, Baqaei underlined that there is “no doubt among regional states” that the main threat comes from the Zionist regime, adding: “We are in a real war with this regime. Genocide in Palestine and the ongoing occupations in Palestine and Syria prove this reality.”

He echoed Omani statements emphasizing that regional security must be achieved through understanding and cooperation among the region’s countries, not external interference.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate under the Israeli regime’s blockade. The United Nations said more than 16,500 Palestinians in need of specialized medical care remain trapped inside Gaza, unable to leave for treatment.

More than three million years of human life have been lost in Gaza since the genocide began, according to a new study published in The Lancet. The research analyzed the deaths of more than 60,000 Palestinians between October 2023 and July 2025, estimating that each life lost equated to an average of 51 years.

Most victims were civilians, and more than one million of those life-years belonged to children under 15. The study noted that its figures are conservative, counting only direct deaths from airstrikes and shelling, not those caused by hunger, disease, or the collapse of Gaza’s health system.

‘Epstein emails reveal moral corruption of Iran’s enemies’

Commenting on emails attributed to Jeffrey Epstein mentioning military pressure on Iran, Baqaei said they expose “the moral decay of Iran’s enemies.”

“A man guilty of human trafficking symbolizes the corruption of those who lecture others on human rights,” he said.

‘U.S. actions against Venezuela violate international law’

Baqaei strongly condemned U.S. actions against Venezuela, calling them “a violation of international peace and security” and contrary to the UN Charter.

He said Iran “rejects threats against Venezuela’s sovereignty” and warned that such behavior “creates a dangerous precedent.”

The US military escalation in the Caribbean and near Venezuelan waters began in August, involving 6,000 personnel, several destroyers, anti-submarine aircraft, battleships, nuclear submarines, and F-35 squadrons.

‘Iran continues cooperation within NPT’

Asked about IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s statement that Iran is neither pursuing nor building a nuclear bomb, Baqaei said: “The Director General merely stated the obvious. The Agency should refrain from repeating baseless allegations.”

He reaffirmed that Iran continues cooperation within the NPT and safeguards framework, adding that certain inspections, such as those at Bushehr and the Tehran Research Reactor, remain ongoing for essential purposes.

While the 12-day war targeted many civilian and military sites, killing at least 1065 Iranians, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the main goal was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This assertion, however, went contrary to reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has stated time and again that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons.

‘Foreign Ministry defends Iranian nationals abroad’

Baqaei confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the family of Ahmad Reza Beyzaei, an Iranian detained in Turkey.

“Whenever an Iranian faces problems abroad, the Foreign Ministry follows up. This is part of our duty to protect citizens.”

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of Beyzaei, emphasizing that all available diplomatic channels and tools are being employed.

‘Lebanon has every right to defend its dignity’

Baqaei condemned Israeli violations in Lebanon, saying more than 5,000 breaches have occurred since the ceasefire.

“Lebanon has every right to defend its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

Tension has mounted along the Lebanese-Israeli border in recent weeks, with Tel Aviv intensifying airstrikes in southern towns, despite the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.

He also rejected U.S. threats against Iraq, calling them interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs, particularly during elections. “These threats,” he said, “will not affect the will of the Iraqi people.”

‘Iran urges Afghanistan to honor Hirmand water commitments’

On Hirmand (Helmand) River water rights, Baqaei expressed dissatisfaction with Afghanistan’s performance but said progress was being made through talks and the upcoming joint water committee.

He also confirmed that the Salma Dam had been opened and hoped water would reach Iran’s Doosti Dam soon.

The Hirmand River, shared by Iran and Afghanistan, is a vital water source for the region. The equitable distribution of its water has long been a matter of concern, with Iran advocating for the enforcement of prior agreements on water rights.

Although a 1939 treaty was drafted to address water sharing, it was never ratified by Afghanistan, leading to protracted disputes. In 1973, the two nations agreed that Afghanistan would allow a flow of 26 cubic meters per second—equivalent to 820 million cubic meters annually—into Iran. However, political upheavals, including a 1973 coup in Afghanistan, prevented the agreement from being fully implemented.

Efforts to resolve the issue continued with a bilateral agreement in 2003, but Afghanistan has repeatedly failed to honor the treaty’s terms. This has exacerbated the situation, leaving Iran struggling to secure its rightful share of water.