‘BRICS should capitalize on IRCS expertise’

TEHRAN – Marco Fernandes, the Brazilian representative at BRICS Civil Council, has highlighted the need to benefit from the experiences and knowledge of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

“By sharing capacities and experiences in various fields, we are seeking to implement key measures in the BRICS Civil Council in cooperation with member states,” Mehr news agency quoted Fernandes as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, on Monday in Tehran.

Certainly, the IRCS, with its strong potential and extensive experience in implementing humanitarian actions at national and global levels, will play an effective role in the council, the official stressed.

For his part, Kolivand stated that over four million volunteers, including more than 100,000 elites and scientists, are currently serving the IRCS, and that the society plans to increase this number to 20 million volunteers.

Referring to the applied science and technology centers affiliated with the IRCS, the official said the IRCS is ready to attract foreign students from BRICS member states to share its knowledge and expertise. “We can also train social work teams in the BRICS region, and utilize the other countries’ experiences, as well,” he added.

Boosting synergy and sharing experiences in providing relief and rescue services can develop a joint concept in the relief and rescue field, which will increase the capacity of relief agencies in addressing potential international disasters, Kolivand noted.

IRCS expertise ‘an added value’ for BRICS

In September 2024, Sergei Alexeyevich Ryabkov, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, said the extensive and acknowledged activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) at the national and international levels can be an added value for the BRICS member states.

The official also requested the IRCS to share its knowledge and experiences with member states, the IRCS website reported.

Ryabkov made the remarks in a meeting held on the sidelines of the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum, with Razieh Alishvandi, the IRCS director for international affairs.

Alishvandi represented Iran in the fourth forum, which was held from September 18 to 20 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Presenting a speech on the empowerment of Iranian women in the forum, the official emphasized the importance of fostering women’s participation in social, economic, and political decision-making.

Referring to the successful activities and experiences of the IRCS in empowering vulnerable women and heads of households, Alishvandi said a large number of women in Iran have benefited from the IRCS training courses, including first aid, relief skills, entrepreneurship, resilience in crises, and basic psychological support in Helal (community-owned Red Crescent) Houses.

“They have also been equipped with the required job skills. Most of them become entrepreneurs while mastering job skills,” she further noted.

