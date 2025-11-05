Saffron harvest in northeastern Iran

The saffron harvest season in Farouj County, North Khorasan Province, begins in late October and usually continues until late November.

Iran exported more than 99.5 tons of saffron, valued at over $94 million, in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22). The United Arab Emirates, Spain, China, Afghanistan, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom were the main importers of Iranian saffron.

Photo: ISNA/Mehdi Alizadeh