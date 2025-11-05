Turkmen bloggers to be in Iran's free zones to introduce tourist attractions

TEHRAN—A joint meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Head of the Secretariat of Free Zones High Council, in which agreements were reached to develop cultural and tourism interactions between the free and special economic zones of Iran and Turkmenistan. It was decided to plan for the presence of Turkmen bloggers and influencers in Iran's free zones to introduce the tourist attractions of these areas in the cyberspace.

It was also decided to review and increase the development of Turkmenistan's investment in Iran's free zones, ISNA reported.

Emphasizing the deep historical, civilizational, and cultural commonalities, the two sides referred to the more than 1,000-kilometer border between Iran and Turkmenistan as a ‘border of friendship’ and emphasized the necessity of utilizing the capacity of free and special economic zones to strengthen the mutual relations.

In this meeting, a series of executive agreements and joint programs between the two parties were reviewed, some of which are as follows:

- Examining the possibility of launching a direct flight between Turkmenistan and the islands of Kish, Qeshm, and Chabahar to develop bilateral tourism

- Planning a trip by the Turkmen ambassador to Chabahar in the near future to examine the possibility of Turkmen investment

- Dispatching a Turkmen investment delegation to participate in the construction of hotels and tourism complexes in Iran's free zones

- Holding a joint tourism event and Iranian cultural nights in Turkmenistan, focusing on the historical Silk Road route, and with the presence of the country's free and special economic zones, to introduce the tourism capacities of Iran's free zones

- Planning for the presence of Turkmen bloggers and influencers in Iran's free zones to introduce the tourist attractions of these areas in cyberspace

- Expanding health tourism by sending Turkmen tourists to Iran's free zones to use the medical and service capacities of these areas

In another part of this meeting, Hassan Malek Hosseini, as the Executive Director of Incheh Borun Free Zone, also attended via video conference and emphasized the role of this zone in the geographical and cultural connection of the two countries.

He called for cooperation in the development of cultural, economic, and tourism relations between Iran and Turkmenistan.

It was also decided that a specialized delegation from Turkmenistan would be present in the Incheh Borun Free Zone to examine the investment capacities and joint interactions.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan also referred to the statement of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ‘Iran and Turkmenistan are relatives and have many cultural similarities’, and said: “The cultural and historical similarities between the two countries are a solid foundation for the development of all-round cooperation, and these relations should be further expanded by implementing joint cultural, tourism, and economic programs.”

In the end, the two sides emphasized the continuation of joint meetings and the formation of an executive working group to follow up on the agreements reached.

KD

