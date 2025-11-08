Iran to open its 1st export capabilities exhibition in Turkmenistan on Nov. 20

TEHRAN – The first Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition in Turkmenistan will open on November 20 in Balkan Province, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $3.0 billion within three years, the Iran–Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce announced.

Ramezan Bahrami, head of the chamber, said the event, organized under bilateral cooperation protocols, marks a new step in strengthening economic and trade relations between the two neighbors.

“Turkmenistan, with 1,200 kilometers of shared land and sea borders, is one of Iran’s safest and most strategic partners,” he said, noting that current trade volume stands at around $600 million.

The upcoming exhibition follows a reciprocal event held earlier this year in Gorgan, capital of Iran’s Golestan Province, and will showcase the industrial, agricultural, and technological potential of Iranian companies. Bahrami described the event as “a historic opportunity to consolidate Golestan’s economic role” in Iran’s regional diplomacy and export strategy.

He added that coordination between Iran’s embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan’s embassy in Tehran, and the joint chamber has led to “a new era of structured trade cooperation,” paving the way for long-term investment and logistics partnerships.

According to Bahrami, Golestan Province plays a pivotal role in organizing Iran’s participation, with most chamber board members and exhibitors hailing from the province.

“Our goal is to present an image of Iran’s industrial strength and reliability. Every Iranian booth should stand as a symbol of quality and credibility,” he said.

He emphasized that the exhibition will not be ceremonial but fully business-oriented, providing a genuine platform for companies to find regional partners and expand exports to Central Asia, Russia, and China via Turkmenistan’s transit routes.

“Through this event, Golestan can reaffirm its strategic position in Iran’s economic diplomacy,” Bahrami concluded.

