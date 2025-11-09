Chinese firms propose creation of smart industrial parks in Iran

TEHRAN – The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Union of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Shanghai to expand bilateral industrial and economic cooperation, including a proposal by Chinese companies to help establish a smart industrial park in Iran.

During the meeting, Yang Dongsheng, deputy head of the Shanghai-based union, said the partnership should focus on a few practical, high-impact projects rather than broad frameworks.

He added that Chinese member companies are ready to transfer technology and equipment to Iran, beginning with joint production for domestic and regional markets.

Mahamoud Najafi-Arab, head of TCCIMA, said the creation of a smart industrial park in Tehran could serve as the first tangible step in bilateral cooperation. He noted that the Tehran chamber could provide the land and infrastructure, while Chinese partners would handle design, technology transfer, and implementation.

Najafi-Arab said the park could become a hub for small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in innovation-driven sectors such as artificial intelligence, smart agriculture, and blockchain technology. He also pointed to renewable energy and pharmaceuticals as additional areas of cooperation, inviting Chinese investment in Iran’s solar projects and drug manufacturing.

Yang welcomed the proposal, saying Chinese firms have strong experience in green energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital manufacturing, and are ready to pursue joint projects in Iran, including the potential development of solar farms.

He added that a Chinese business delegation will visit Tehran early next year to explore opportunities and hold B2B meetings with Iranian companies.

EF/MA