Hezbollah member martyred in Israeli drone strike amid ceasefire violations

Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of one of its members, Hassan Ali Jamil Sultan, following an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported earlier one fatality in the attack, which occurred in the town of Aita al-Shaab.

This latest aggression comes amid a noticeable escalation of Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, which Hezbollah has condemned as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered between the two sides in 2024. The truce, intended to prevent cross-border hostilities, has been repeatedly undermined by Israeli incursions and aerial assaults in recent weeks.

Hezbollah has emphasized that its resistance remains steadfast in the face of Israeli provocations and reaffirmed its commitment to defending Lebanese sovereignty. The group has also warned that continued violations could lead to a broader confrontation.