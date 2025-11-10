8 new CNG stations launched nationwide to boost clean fuel use

TEHRAN – Eight new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations were inaugurated simultaneously across Iran on Sunday, November 9, aiming to expand the share of CNG in the country’s fuel mix and promote clean energy use.

According to Shana, the stations have a combined capacity of 11,280 cubic meters per hour and were established with an investment of 6.100 trillion rials (about $122 million) by the government in partnership with the private sector.

The new facilities, serving both single- and dual-fuel vehicles, are located in Varamin, Talesh, Ziveh, Zahedan, Isfahan, Zabol, and Tabriz. Some of these cities are hosting CNG stations for the first time.

In Sistan-Baluchestan province, the number of CNG stations has risen from three to nine under the current administration, with four additional stations expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Due to the importance of compressed natural gas (CNG) in reducing dependence on gasoline and improving air quality, multiple plans have been put in place to develop the infrastructure of this industry and increase its consumption in the country.

Efforts such as expanding distribution capacity, optimizing CNG stations, and implementing supportive measures are among the steps that can increase the share of this fuel in the basket of transportation energy.

One of the most significant initiatives in this area is the implementation of a program for free conversion of vehicles to dual-fuel ones. This program, supported by the government and carried out in collaboration with the private sector, plays an effective role in promoting CNG use.

EF/MA