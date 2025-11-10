Iran tourism minister meets Chinese, Iraqi counterparts at UN Tourism General Assembly

TEHRAN — Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri met with China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Sun Yeli, and Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, during the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, which officially opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Salehi-Amiri underlined the beginning of a new phase of tourism cooperation between Iran and China, emphasizing that developing cultural exchanges and attracting a share of China’s vast tourism market are among the main priorities of Iran’s tourism policy, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the promotion of tourism and cultural ties, as well as the strengthening of economic relations between Tehran and Beijing. They agreed on a joint plan to increase the volume of reciprocal tourists and to utilize the immense potential of China’s tourism market.

Referring to China’s privileged position in the global tourism arena, Salehi-Amiri noted that China sends more than 160 million tourists abroad annually and plans to increase this figure to 200 million. “If Iran can attract even one percent of this capacity, more than two million Chinese tourists could travel to Iran annually — a strategic number that could bring about a major transformation in the country’s tourism industry,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized the need for tourist exchanges, cooperation in organizing cultural and exhibition events, and expanding communication between tourism professionals in the two countries.

Referring to China’s positive approach toward Iran, he stated that there are no challenges between the two nations. “The peoples of Iran and China have a constructive view of each other, and this foundation of mutual trust will pave the way for sustainable cultural and tourism cooperation,” he added.

“We consider China a strategic partner in the global tourism industry and believe that cooperation between the two countries can serve as a successful model for Asian collaboration in the field of tourism,” he said.

During the meeting, China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism expressed appreciation for Iran’s support in Saturday’s vote at the World Tourism Forum, which helped China secure a seat. He emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly and strategic relations between Tehran and Beijing.

“We believe that expanding cultural and tourism cooperation can strengthen relations between the two nations and enhance economic interactions,” Sun Yeli said.

At the end of their discussion, the two ministers agreed on a series of joint measures, including the design of tourist exchange programs between Iran and China, participation in each other’s cultural and exhibition events, leveraging China’s tourism market to promote Iranian attractions, and expanding technical and economic cooperation in the tourism sector.

Continuing efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy between Iran and Iraq, the tourism ministers of the two countries also met to discuss expanding tourism cooperation and enhancing pilgrimage infrastructure. They agreed on joint planning to increase people-to-people interactions, facilitate mutual travel, and establish a specialized committee to develop pilgrimage and sightseeing tourism.

In his meeting with Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Salehi-Amiri referred to the unique significance of the Arbaeen ritual, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

He said the Arbaeen ritual is the largest religious and spiritual gathering in the world and deserves to be registered as an element of intangible cultural heritage of humanity on the UNESCO list. “This ritual is a symbol of love, faith, and unity among Muslim nations, especially the peoples of Iran and Iraq,” he added.

While appreciating the hospitality of the Iraqi people during Arbaeen, Salehi-Amiri said their generous treatment of Iranian pilgrims is a manifestation of the heartfelt bond between the two nations and should be institutionalized through sustainable cultural and tourism cooperation.

Salehi-Amiri stated that Iraq is one of Iran’s most important tourism partners. “Last year, more than 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims traveled to Iraq (not including those participating in Arbaeen), and roughly the same number of Iraqi pilgrims visited Iran. Our goal is to increase this number to five million reciprocal tourists next year,” he said.

He emphasized that achieving this goal requires creating incentives and improving transportation and accommodation facilities. “The governments of Iran and Iraq, along with trade associations and tourism activists, can reduce travel costs and expand people-to-people exchanges by designing support packages,” he added.

He also referred to the need for developing mixed tourism between the two countries. “Iraqi pilgrims visit Iran’s natural and cultural attractions in addition to its holy sites. We also want Iranian pilgrims to benefit from Iraq’s historical, cultural, and natural landmarks so that the concepts of pilgrimage, tourism, and health tourism are institutionalized in both countries,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri welcomed the formation of a joint technical committee on tourism between Iran and Iraq to address obstacles, noting that such a committee could help remove travel barriers, develop infrastructure, and enhance cooperation in managing pilgrim trips.

Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Cultural Heritage welcomed Salehi-Amiri’s proposals, saying, “The Iraqi nation welcomes the expansion of cultural and tourism cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Arbaeen is a shared heritage and a source of pride for both nations, and we are ready to work with Iran toward its global registration.”

Emphasizing the importance of increasing people-to-people exchanges, he added, “Creating mutual facilities for pilgrims, accelerating transportation services, and improving accommodation infrastructure are among our priorities. The two nations of Iran and Iraq share a historical bond that must be strengthened through sustainable cultural cooperation.”

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers underscored a set of joint actions, including pursuing the global registration of the Arbaeen Hussaini ritual on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, increasing mutual tourism between Iran and Iraq to five million visitors annually, forming a joint technical tourism committee to remove obstacles, and developing the “pilgrimage and sightseeing tourism” model between the two countries.

Salehi-Amiri described these agreements as an important step toward enhancing cultural and people-to-people diplomacy between Iran and Iraq, noting that “Iran and Iraq are partners and companions in culture, faith, and spiritual heritage.”

