IRCS head, Saudi envoy discuss ways to boost services during Hajj

TEHRAN – Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), in a meeting with Abdullah bin Saudi Al-Enzi, the Saudi ambassador to Tehran, explored ways to enhance cooperation in health and relief fields throughout the Hajj pilgrimage.

During the meeting which was held on Saturday in embassy of Saudi Arabia, Al-Enzi lauded the IRCS efforts and services, saying Saudi Arabia is well aware of the valuable activities of the IRCS, and that the IRCS continuous presence in Hajj pilgrimage has resulted in providing distinctive services and developing effective coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, as well as the Saudi Arabia ministry of health.

“Hajj is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood among Islamic countries. We stand together in unity with Iranian pilgrims and welcome constructive cooperation between both sides,” the Saudi official added.

So far, over 64,000 Iranians have registered for Hajj 2026, IRIB reported.

Arbaeen pilgrimage

A total of 8,200 IRCS rescue workers, including relief workers, physicians, and nurses, offered services to people in Iraq during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in 2025, according to the head of the IRCS.

“Moreover, some 7,000 IRCS forces are working in the country on the routes and borders,” IRIB quoted Kolivand as saying.

Arbaeen, commemorating Imam Hussein’s martyrdom on the 40th day after Ashura, is the world’s largest annual pilgrimage. This year it fell on August 14.

Each year, millions of Shia believers trek the 80-kilometre Najaf–Karbala route in a faith-driven, transnational movement that embodies Islamic unity, solidarity, and the enduring call for justice.

“Four hospitals will provide services on the Najaf – Karbala highway. Also, the number of medical mawkibs (voluntary stations) has increased in Kabala, Najaf, and Samarra,” he added.

“Pilgrims will be able to benefit from medical, health, and nutritional consultations through mobile applications free of charge,” Kolivand noted.

The official went on to say that the IRCS would use more than 200 special vehicles and ambulances to perform their tasks during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

