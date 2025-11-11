Iran, Kuwait sign 5-point deal to boost trade cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Kuwait have signed a five-point agreement to expand trade and investment following the 13th Joint Trade Committee meeting in Kuwait, held after an 11-year pause, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Abdolamir Rabihavi, TPO’s director general for West Asia, said the meeting — held on November 4–5 and chaired by Mohammad Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine and trade and head of TPO — concluded with “constructive and forward-looking results.”

He noted that Kuwait’s proximity to Iran and short sea routes between Abadan, Khorramshahr, and Kuwaiti ports, along with a land connection via Shalamcheh, offer strong logistical advantages.

With $38 billion in annual imports, Kuwait could serve as a promising market for Iranian products, he noted.

As reported, the two countries signed agreements in trade and investment, food security, industry and standards, customs, and transportation.

In trade and investment, Iran will hold an exhibition of national capabilities in Kuwait in 2026, and both sides pledged stronger private-sector cooperation through their chambers of commerce.

Food security — a Kuwaiti priority — will focus on joint ventures, supply of essential goods, and technology transfer, based on a draft memorandum now under review by Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture.

In the industrial field, the two sides agreed to align product standards and expand cooperation in technology and machinery exports. They also vowed to implement existing customs agreements and advance accords on investment protection and avoiding double taxation.

Kuwait will consider transit of Iranian goods through Iraq and boosting direct shipping between Khorramshahr and Al-Ahmadi Port, while Iran called for more direct flights.

Rabihavi said the meeting marked “a significant step in expanding trade with Persian Gulf countries,” adding that similar cooperation frameworks are being pursued with Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.

During the two countries’ 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Kuwait, Iran and Kuwait agreed to step up efforts to remove trade obstacles and strengthen bilateral exchanges

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammad Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi and Marwa Al-Juaidan, with the participation of representatives from customs, port, and commercial institutions of both countries.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, addressing challenges faced by Iranian businesses operating in Kuwait, and outlining steps to facilitate smoother commercial exchanges.

The head of the Iran–Kuwait Joint Chamber of Commerce said the resumption of the committee’s work after more than a decade marks a turning point in rebuilding economic relations and could pave the way for a comprehensive roadmap to deepen future cooperation.

He noted that key topics under review include residence and visa regulations, foreign work permits, investment facilitation, and cooperation in fisheries, tourism, and agriculture in Kuwait.

The visit of the Iranian delegation, led by Dehghan-Dehnavi, includes representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), and other technical experts.

EF/MA