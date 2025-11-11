Special cultural event of Italian Language Week held in Tehran

TEHRAN- On the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Italian Language Week, a cultural and art event centered on promoting the Italian language and artistic heritage was hosted by Her Excellency Ms. Paola Amadei, the Ambassador of Italy to Iran.

The event was held at the ambassador’s residence on Monday evening.

In the art and musical segment of the event a collection of prominent Italian classical music pieces in an admirable manner.

This program was organized through the efforts of the Italian Embassy in Iran with the aim of celebrating the richness of the Italian language and culture and highlighting the role of this language in shaping world art, literature, and music.