Baghdad welcomes Tehran’s ‘positive’ stance as Iraqis head to polls

Iraq’s deputy foreign minister has hailed remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei regarding the sixth parliamentary elections in the Arab country.

Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr Al Uloom described Baqaei’s Monday comments as positive, saying the Iranian diplomat praised the political and electoral atmosphere in Iraq.

“He (Baqaei) also expressed hope regarding the Iraqi people’s turnout which will determine the country’s political future,” the Iraqi official explained.

“Baqaei also highlighted that whatever the outcome of the Iraqi elections, it will not affect the good and positive relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq,” Mohammed Bahr Al Uloom added.

The Iraqi official said Iraq’s stability will contribute to regional stability as well and have positive results that will be in everyone’s interests.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of Iran and Russia in Baghdad discussed the latest developments in Iraq hours before the country’s parliamentary elections began on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of the vote for Iraq’s stability and development.

In a meeting, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev exchanged views on Iraq’s situation during the election period.

Both diplomats underlined that the elections could play a vital role in strengthening stability and advancing development in the country.

Iraqi people went to the polls on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to elect a new parliament that will define the country’s political direction for the next four years.

Around 21 million Iraqis are eligible to vote to choose members of the 329-seat parliament, which will, in turn, elect the president and grant confidence to the incoming government.

On Sunday, members of Iraq’s security forces and its internally displaced population headed to the polls in early voting.

According to election officials, results are expected within 24 hours after polls close, with official confirmation to follow once all appeals are reviewed.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the elections as taking place “in a safe and stable atmosphere,” praising the security forces for maintaining order.

“The elections confirm the principle of peaceful transfer of power, and the government has paid great attention to that,” he told reporters after casting his vote in Baghdad.

He emphasized that the elections were being held on their constitutional date and in the presence of international observers “to present a clear picture of the electoral process.”

Al-Sudani, elected in 2022, is seeking a second term and is expected to secure a sizeable bloc.

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022, and is set to end on January 8, 2026.

By law, Iraq must hold legislative elections at least 45 days before the end of the parliament’s term.

The next prime minister will be voted in by whichever coalition can negotiate allies to become the biggest parliamentary bloc.

Iraq’s three branches of government are traditionally divided by sect: the presidency goes to Kurds, the prime ministry to Shias, and the parliamentary speaker to Sunnis, ensuring all segments of society are represented in government.