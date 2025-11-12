Ron Dermer’s resignation underscores Israel’s deep failures

TEHRAN – Ron Dermer, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister and one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest advisers, has resigned. In his letter, he made a rare admission: the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack was “the darkest day the Jewish people have known since Israel was established.” His words matter because they concede that Israel failed in its most basic duty — protecting the regime. Yet even while acknowledging this failure, Dermer praised Netanyahu’s leadership and tried to frame the government’s response as a success. This is less about accountability and more about shaping a legacy that hides Israel’s deeper failures, especially its ongoing oppression of Palestinians.

Foundational shock

The October 7 Hamas operation, known as Al Aqsa Storm, was a rupture not only for Israel but for the entire region. For Palestinians, it exposed the fragility of a system built on occupation and inequality. Israel’s foundation, long justified as a guarantee of Jewish safety, has always come at the expense of the Palestinians’ rights. The attack showed that security cannot be sustained through domination. The shock reverberates through Israel’s identity, while Palestinians continue to live under siege, dispossession, and military assault.

Continuing failures

Israel’s failures did not end on October 7. Relentless attacks in Gaza have killed tens of thousands of civilians and created a humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian territory. Instead of facing its own responsibility, Israel turned to collective punishment, eroding its moral standing and isolating itself globally. The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu over committing war crimes highlights the seriousness of these actions.

Legacy framing

Dermer claims history will judge the government kindly, that future generations will see leaders who acted wisely under pressure. But this is an attempt to rewrite reality. October 7 will not be remembered as resilience, but as the day Israel’s covenant of security collapsed and its response exposed the bankruptcy of its policies. No amount of diplomacy or appeals to perseverance can erase the fact that Israel’s strategy rests on violence and denial of the rights of the Palestinian. The legacy is not strength but moral failure.

October 7 will remain not just a scar on Israel’s identity, but a reminder of the unsustainable nature of a regime built on occupation and apartheid.