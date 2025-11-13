Long-serving sports journalist Vesal Rohani dies

TEHRAN – Iran’s long-serving sports journalist Vesal Rohani passed away on Wednesday in Tehran at the age of 68.

Rohani died from an embolism after surgery.

He was translator, writer, and journalist in the fields of sports and cinema and was known among sports writers for his constant work.

Rohani worked for many years in Iranian newspapers and magazines, namely Iran Varzeshi, Donyay-e Varzesh, Shargh newspaper and Film magazine.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Rohani’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.