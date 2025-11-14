Handicrafts, important capacity for developing experience-based tourism in Kish

TEHRAN—Handicrafts are considered as major potential for boosting the experience-oriented tourism in Kish Island, Hormozgan province, Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi has said.

Pointing to the identity-based economy, she said that Kish Island can be the best place to display Iranian handicrafts, IRIB reported.

Stating that handicrafts are an identity-based economy, he added that Kish, as a free economic zone, should benefit from this identity element, and fortunately, the capacity exists in this southern island.

Jalali-Dehkordi noted that tourism and handicrafts are the two main wings of the development of creative industries, and every hotel, ecotourism, restaurant, entertainment center, or commercial location that is launched in Kish can benefit from handicrafts to provide distinctive services to the tourists, because each handicraft product has a special story and narrative.

She referred to the consultations with the Kish Free Zone Organization and said: “Our goal for Kish is to be a window for introducing the handicrafts throughout Iran, and a new approach is being formed in this direction both in the economic field by completing the value chain and in the cultural field and storytelling for tourists.”

Referring to the importance of narrative in the experience-based tourism, she stated that in a world where stories and experiences are the main factors in attracting tourists, handicrafts can be a new tool for identifying the Kish brand; especially during Kish Week, which is a symbol of the identity of Kish Island.

Jalali-Dehkordi pointed to the vast potential of Iranian handicrafts in modern fields and said that from theme and cultural parks to urban furniture, handicrafts can play a role, and Kish artists can also lead the way with their unique talent.

Referring to the provision of new financial facilities to the applicants, she added that in Note 15 of current year's budget, very good facilities have been considered for the employment of handicrafts activists, and its interest rate has decreased significantly compared to the previous years.

She said that efforts have been made to transform the handicrafts from an individual-oriented activity to an organizational and association-based field so that the industrial clusters can develop the business environment while maintaining the authenticity.

The deputy minister also announced the compilation of a comprehensive handicrafts management value chain document, adding that this document is being reviewed by the Government's Cultural Commission and could lead to greater cooperation and convergence in the field of handicrafts.

Given the concentration of decision-making in free zones, this area could have better results in Kish, she added.

KD

