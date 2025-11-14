Tehran hosts expert meeting on entrepreneurial skills for nomadic women

TEHRAN – Iran has played host to an expert meeting aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills among female bearers of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) from nomadic communities, officials said.

The “Expert Meeting on Developing Entrepreneurial Skills among Female ICH Bearers from Nomadic Communities for Improved and Sustainable Livelihood” was held in Tehran on Wednesday with participants discussing the role of nomadic women in cultural transmission, livelihoods, and sustainable development.

Ali Darabi, deputy minister of cultural heritage and chair of the Tehran regional center for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, said nomadic women are “not only the guardians of language, art, and ritual, but also key actors in the social and economic sustainability of nomadic communities.”

He said Iran seeks to form an international network to support experience-sharing and cross-border cooperation among women ICH bearers.

Darabi said the project on empowering nomadic women in West and Central Asia, recently approved, aims to strengthen local communities, gather and transmit traditional knowledge, and reconnect policy-making with cultural heritage.

UNESCO 2003 Convention Secretary Fumiko Ohinata, in a message to the meeting, said nomadic and pastoralist heritage remains a “dynamic part of the cultural fabric of West and Central Asia.” She said traditional skills, crafts, and livestock-related knowledge play a central role in addressing sustainable development issues, including livelihoods and food security.

Ohinata said the United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists. She added that safeguarding nomadic heritage requires adapting transmission methods to modern life while avoiding over-commercialization. She said women play a fundamental role by sustaining livelihoods and transferring knowledge and practices to younger generations.

Maryam Jalali, deputy minister for handicrafts, for her part, said sustainable development rests on “well-being, satisfaction, and meaning,” and that nomadic communities reflect these elements through their adaptation to nature and defined social roles. She said children in nomadic families learn skills from early life and that women serve as “teachers of resilience and craft,” contributing to economic activity through weaving, dairy production, and traditional food preparation.

Atousa Momeni, head of the regional center, said studies on nomadism reflect “the lived knowledge of people who practiced sustainability long before the term existed.” She said nomadic traditions provide insights into climate resilience, adding that “indigenous knowledge offers answers to today’s environmental challenges.”

Seyyed Zia Hashemi, deputy for cultural and social affairs in the vice-president’s office, said nomadic communities maintain strong cultural and emotional ties, adding that their close relationship with nature makes their heritage relevant for contemporary policy. “Nomadic culture can be a guide for sustainable living,” he said.

Several other participants to the meeting also held discussions focused on strengthening entrepreneurial skills, improving livelihood opportunities, and enhancing the visibility of women who safeguard intangible cultural heritage across nomadic communities in West and Central Asia.

AM