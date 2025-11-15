Iran’s Limouchi among winners of Para Sport Awards 2025

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the winners of the Para Sport Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions to the Paralympic Movement.

The Para Sport Award celebrates those whose efforts have contributed to strengthening the impact of Para sports worldwide and is awarded every two years. In addition to categories for summer and winter sport athletes, coaches, IPC members, and volunteers are also recognized.

In 2025, over 200 nominations were received for the 11 categories recognizing achievements during the eligibility period from May 1 2023 to March 31, 2025. Reflecting the incredible depth and diversity of talent across the Paralympic Movement, the 11 awards have been awarded to recipients from 10 different nations, covering Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

Sima Limouchi is a leading advocate for the Paralympic Movement in Iran, driving engagement through volunteerism, education, and leadership. She has inspired students, led workshops, and served as a Technical Classifier in Para table tennis. As Head of Volunteers for Iran’s National Paralympic Day, she boosted public involvement and hosted awareness seminars. Her contributions include commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with UNESCO, supporting strategic planning through the National Paralympic Committee’s Development Committee, and championing Para table tennis at the Asian Youth Para Games. She also developed inclusive sports programs for children with disabilities.

The Para Sport Volunteer Award winner was selected through a public online vote held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13, 2025.