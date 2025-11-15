Tehran conference to address legal fallout of Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran

TEHRAN – A high-level conference titled “International Law Under Assault, Aggression, and Defense” is set to convene on Sunday, November 16, at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), the research arm of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will address the gathering, which will also be attended by senior political officials, scholars, policy experts, and representatives from leading international think tanks.

According to organizers, the event will host around 350 Iranian and foreign participants, including diplomatic delegations, academics, and analysts from France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Iraq, Ireland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Finland, Russia, and several countries from the region.

The one-day conference will feature four expert panels examining a range of issues: the Israeli and U.S. attacks against Iran in June, emerging threats to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and evolving regional security frameworks.

The discussions will take place against the backdrop of the June escalation, which began on June 13 when the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked offensive on Iranian territory, striking military, nuclear, and residential sites for nearly two weeks. The United States entered the conflict on June 22, carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

In retaliation, Iranian forces launched a missile barrage at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

Hostilities ceased on June 24, following the enforcement of a ceasefire.