Tehran hosts intl. conference on Iranology with scholars from 21 countries 

TEHRAN- The inaugural international conference on Iranology was held in Tehran on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in promoting Iran’s cultural and academic dialogue worldwide.

Organized by Iranology Foundation in partnership with prominent institutions and research centers, the event brought together over fifty scholars and Iranologists from 21 countries. The event titled “International Conference on Iranology: Contemporary Iranian Studies, Cultural Diplomacy and International Interactions” focused on contemporary Iran, cultural diplomacy, and the role of narratives in shaping Iran’s image on the global stage.

Taking place at the Iranology Foundation’s conference hall, the event was lauded as one of the most comprehensive gatherings of recent years in Iranology and cultural diplomacy.

Experts emphasized that the diverse participation underlined Iran’s strategic focus on fostering international understanding through scholarly exchange and cultural cooperation. The Foundation’s extensive library and archives, housing over 100,000 books and numerous manuscripts, served as a testament to Iran’s rich intellectual heritage and its commitment to research.

The conference’s main themes centered on two panels: “Iran in a Globalized World” and “Iranology, Cultural Diplomacy, and International Relations.”

Speaking at the event, Ali Akbar Salehi, President of the Iranology Foundation, highlighted the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in scholarly work, referencing the Foundation’s architecture that blends traditional Persian design with modern elements as a symbol of Iran’s cultural resilience.

Following Salehi’s remarks, Mohammad Javad Zarif, former Iranian Foreign Minister and a member of the academic staff at Tehran University, paid tribute to the late Hassan Habibi, founder of the Foundation, and reflected on Iran’s role in the modern world. “Iran’s international image is rooted in its culture and soft power,” Zarif stated.

He emphasized that Iran has never sought global dominance through military might but has historically relied on language, culture, and art to build its influence.

Zarif stressed the importance of Iranologists in countering misrepresentations and promoting a truthful understanding of Iran’s identity and contributions worldwide.

The first panel, “Iran in a Globalized World,” addressed how Iran navigates the challenges and opportunities of increasing interconnectedness. Mehdi Ahoui, Deputy Research Director of the Iranology Foundation, explained that Iran’s cultural influence extends beyond its borders through architecture, literature, and arts.

Ahoui highlighted core elements such as monotheism, Persian political thought emphasizing justice, the Persian language, and mysticism, which have collectively contributed to Iran’s enduring cultural influence and ability to engage in meaningful dialogue with neighboring civilizations.

Following this, scholars from Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia, Greece, and South Asia presented their perspectives on Iran’s historical and ongoing influence.

The second panel, “Iranology, Cultural Diplomacy, and International Relations,” featured scholars from Iraq, Indonesia, Turkey, China, and India.

Majid Anvar Abbas from Iraq underscored the importance of Persian-Arabic linguistic coexistence in fostering civilizational dialogue. Afifah Ahmad from Indonesia shared how Persian poetry, especially Rumi, continues to promote intercultural understanding. Turkish scholar Ali Temizel traced Iran-Turkey ties over two millennia, emphasizing shared cultural heritage. Additionally, Chinese and Indian scholars highlighted Iran’s influence on their own rich historical and cultural traditions.

Concluding the conference, participants agreed on the vital role of Iranology in enhancing cultural diplomacy and international cooperation. Promoting Persian language education, organizing cultural exchange programs, and expanding academic collaborations were identified as key strategies.

Photo: Ali Akbar Salehi, President of the Iranology Foundation, speaks at the first International Conference on Iranology: Contemporary Iranian Studies, Cultural Diplomacy and International Interactions in Tehran on November 15, 2025.

SAB/

