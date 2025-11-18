Tehran’s 1st school equipped with solar panels opened in presence of S. Korean ambassador

TEHRAN- The first school equipped with solar panels was inaugurated in Tehran's District 12 on Monday. During the opening ceremony, it was announced that any school wishing to move towards installing solar panels will receive 50 percent support from the district municipality.

The inauguration ceremony of Tehran's first solar-paneled school was attended by Abdolreza Golpayegani, Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, South Korea's Ambassador to Iran, Kim Junpyo, and Sadegh Pouraghdam, Advisor to the Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Secretary of the National Habitat Committee, as well as Mohammad Ayini, Mayor of District 12.

This solar school was launched on the initiative of Iran Urban Regeneration Company and with the support of the National Habitat Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the cooperation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) office at the Rahian-e Qods Technical School in the Sirous neighborhood.

At the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and CEO of Iran Urban Regeneration Company stated that this project is part of the implementation of the "National Urban Policy Document."

He said: "The main objective of this project is to model and promote the use of renewable energy in worn-out urban fabrics."

He explained: "The implementation of this project puts Tehran on the path toward more sustainable and resilient cities."

According to Golpayegani, the company operates to improve and renovate worn-out and inefficient urban areas in social, economic, cultural, and educational fields, and advancing this mission requires public participation and the cooperation of institutions that each have an inherent role in regenerating their respective areas.

MA