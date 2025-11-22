Tehran, Soul to beef up sci-tech co-op

TEHRAN – Farhad Yazdandoost, an official with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and Kim Junpyo, South Korea’s ambassador to Iran, have discussed ways to promote scientific and technological collaboration between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to expand ties in key sectors, including the establishment of a digital museum of science and technology in cooperation with Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), IRNA reported on Saturday.

The officials also highlighted the need to launch Persian and Korean language and literature chairs in top universities in each country, as seen at Seoul National University and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in South Korea, and Shiraz University and Isfahan University in Iran.

Exchanging professors and students, as well as granting annual scholarships to post-graduate students, were among other measures to boost scientific interactions.

The two sides have also agreed to develop a strategic plan in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to train specialized human resources to meet the needs of the labor market.

The two sides provided a draft of a memorandum of understanding to be signed in the near future.

MT/MG