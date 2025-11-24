Restoration of world’s only historic mosque with four minarets begins in Darab

TEHRAN--Restoration operation of Jameh Mosque of Darab in Fars province, the only historical four-minaret mosque in the world, has begun, head of Darab Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department has said.

Alireza Parvizi told IRNA that the restoration project is a fundamental step in preserving the identity of Islamic architecture and strengthening tourism in Darab and southern Fars.

He added that this project is being carried out with a credit of more than 200 billion rials ($200,000) by Fars Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

Parvizi stated that at this stage of the project, the work includes collecting incompatible floor coverings and plinths, carrying out excavation operations, paving the corridors and the main hall, and laying the floor covering with traditional bricks and original designs.

He added that lightening the roof, dismantling worn-out plaster and thatch, implementing new insulation, and strengthening parts of the columns are also other restoration measures for this historical monument.

Parvizi continued that Darab Jameh Mosque is one of the most prominent attractions in this region due to its unique architecture and has always been at the top of the tourist destinations in this city.

He said that the spiritual atmosphere and the authenticity of Islamic architecture of this mosque have made it one of the most important tourist attractions, and undoubtedly, the restoration and revival of this magnificent monument will pave the way for an increase in the number of tourists and, as a result, the economic prosperity of the city.

Darab Jameh Mosque dates back to the Seljuk era, and it is said that this building is the only mosque in the world with four minarets.

This historical heritage of Fars province was registered under the number 1597 on the National Heritage List in 1978.

KD

