Mashhad hosting 4,000 pilgrims arriving on foot for Hazrat Fatemeh mourning

TEHRAN - More than 2,500 pilgrims arriving on foot entered Mashhad on Sunday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Local officials expect the number of pilgrims entering the holy city on foot may reach 4,000.

Hossein Rezaei, the spokesman for the Society Serving Imam Reza (AS) Pilgrims Traveling on Foot, told Miras Aria (CHTN) that a total of 2,565 pilgrims on foot from the country and Iraq entered Mashhad in Sunday noon, of which about 800 were foreign pilgrims from the cities of Najaf and Karbala. These caravans entered Mashhad in different groups, and most of them were expected to stay in Rabat Khakestari caravanserai which is located 17 kilometers south of Mashhad, he added.

Fortunately, no incidents or special problems have occurred for the caravans along the way, and the movement of pilgrims continues in a safe and orderly manner, he said.

It was expected that on Sunday night, simultaneously with the martyrdom night of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the arrival of pilgrims on foot continues from the old Quchan and Fariman roads, and the number of pilgrims entering Mashhad would reach 4,000.

Regarding the cities of origin of the pilgrims, Rezaei said that most of the caravans were from the cities of Khorasan Razavi province.

“Also, from the eastern cities of the country such as Birjand, Nehbandan and Qaen, as well as cities such as Neyshabur and the surrounding areas, caravans were on their way to Mashhad. For the coming days, caravans are joining from the old Quchan road.”

Regarding the services provided to these caravans, he stated that 25 votive food, beverage and accommodation stations are active on the routes to Mashhad and Khorasan Razavi province, and with the announcement of the time of the arrival of the caravans, the services of these stations will be fully provided.

Pilgrims on foot benefit from various services such as accommodation and overnight rest, bathing, votive meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, he pointed out. The spokesman continued that medical services are also provided at the stations. Also, two ambulances are on standby on the route to transport pilgrims to medical centers in case of any possible problems.

KD