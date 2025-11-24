Iranian delegation to attend Tokyo Nano Tech 2026

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 25th International Nanotechnology Exhibition and Conference, known as Nano Tech 2026, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to 31, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan.

Nano Tech 2026 is themed ‘Bridge to Future Business: Innovating Nanotechnology’. It is a place where innovative materials and next-generation devices are gathered to explore the implementation of future technologies in society based on nanotechnology, an important common base technology for research and development.

The exhibition will provide a great opportunity for knowledge-based firms to showcase their products and achievements in different fields like materials, nanocarbon, cellulose nanofibers, graphene, electron microscopes, analytics, nano fabrication, solid state batteries, 5G, 6G, and the environment.

Nanotechnology leaps forward

Iran has made significant progress in nanotechnology over a year (August 2024 -August 2025), with more than a 100 percent increase in nanotech products exports, indexing 10,860 articles in the Web of Science (WoS), and being ranked sixth in publishing nanotech articles.

Having published a total of 4,615 articles in the top 25 percent of journals (Q1 journals) in 2024, Iran is placed among the top ten countries in publishing nanotechnology articles, ranking 12th in h-index for nano-articles in the world.

China, the U.S., and India, with 86,924, 14,473, and 11,194 articles, respectively, are the top three countries. Iran is atop England (4,360), Japan (4,022), and Spain (3,830) in the ranking, ISNA reported. The Q1 journal index is used to categorize scientific journals based on their impact. It is most commonly used in databases like Scimago Journal Rank (SJR) and Journal Citation Reports (JCR).

The Journal Citation Report (JCR) Impact Factor 2024 has cited 161 Iranian journals, naming five among the world’s most cited in the nanotechnology sector.

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University with an impact factor of 7.9 is placed among the top 25 percent of journals in JCR published by Clarivate Analytics in three categories including Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ranking 34 among 147 top journals; Chemistry, Multidisciplinary, ranking 41 among 239 journals; and Material Science, Multidisciplinary, ranking 88 among 460 top journals.

Journals of International Nano Letters affiliated to Kermanshah Islamic Azad University, Nano-medicine Journal affiliated to Mashhad Medical Science University, Journal of Nanostructures affiliated to Kashan University, and International Journal of Nano Dimension affiliated to Tonekabon Islamic Azad University received an impact factor of 4.0, 1.7, 1.3, and 1.1, respectively, IRNA reported.

So far, ten out of the 12 specialized nanotechnology journals in the country have been indexed in the international Scopus database, five of which have received an impact factor.

