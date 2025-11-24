A transparency feature launched on November 22 on X (formerly Twitter), designed to expose foreign influence operations, instead revealed an Israeli footprint inside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before the company disabled the tool and exempted government accounts from scrutiny.

The “About This Account” feature showed @DHSgov—created in July 2008—registering via a Tel Aviv IP address tied to Partner Communications Ltd., an Israeli telecom provider.

Screenshots circulated widely before X removed location display for all official accounts within hours, with Head of Product Nikita Bier dismissing the incident as an IP-range glitch despite Grok initially confirming the data.

The short-lived feature simultaneously unmasked a broader manipulation ecosystem. High-profile MAGA accounts like IvankaNews (Nigeria, 1M followers) and MAGANationX (Eastern Europe, 400K) were exposed as foreign-operated, validating warnings about overseas troll farms.

More provocatively, aggressively pro-Israel handles posing as American patriots—such as @MarianaTimes, pushing Gaza denialism from India—were revealed as nodes in state-aligned hasbara networks.

These accounts often surged activity during Israeli military operations, part of a reported multi-million-dollar geofencing campaign targeting U.S. evangelicals.

The Israeli connection runs deeper than a single IP address. X's verification system depends on AU10Tix, an Israeli firm accused of doxxing Palestinians for the occupation forces.

DHS maintains contracts with Israeli spyware vendors NSO Group and Cellebrite, tools deployed against both Palestinian activists and American dissidents.

Critics argue this infrastructure transforms U.S. homeland security into an extension of Israeli surveillance architecture.

Since Elon Musk's 2022 acquisition and his meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu, pro-Palestinian users have documented systematic reach throttling.

Archival accounts like @xIsraelExposedx reported a 50% drop in impressions after October 2023, while unsolicited IDF content floods feeds. Bier has partnered X with ADL-CHEQ—an Israeli intelligence-linked group—to police “antisemitism” that often includes criticism of Israeli war crimes.

The selective erasure of government location data suggests institutional protection of an Israeli influence apparatus operating within American institutions.