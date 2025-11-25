National Museum to host conference on human living spaces

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran is scheduled to hold a national conference on human living spaces on Feb. 15, 2026.

The event, titled “Six-Dimensional Space: Human Living Space,” is organized by a scientific association of Iranian architecture in cooperation with several researchers and experts.

According to organizers, the conference will cover various themes that include include Iranian homes and society, Iranian architecture, the relationship between homes and nature, contemporary lifestyles, the history of restoration in Iran, archaeology and historical studies related to domestic spaces, and building and urban regulations.

Mohammad-Mansour Falamaki, a senior architect and former head of the architecture department at the University of Tehran, said in a note published for the conference that the formation of a residential home is shaped by environmental conditions and spatial directions.

He said these directions include the ground below, the sky above, and the four cardinal points, all of which influence how homes are conceived and built in relation to their surroundings.

Falamaki said a home must be evaluated within the opportunities and constraints of its environment, noting that both direct and indirect environmental factors affect individual and social life.

Organizers underlined that the conference aims to examine the historical and contemporary dimensions of domestic space in Iran.

AM