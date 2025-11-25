Stop Israel’s ‘borderless crime’: Iran Parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday denounced the Israeli regime’s “aggressive hand” in the region, calling for decisive action to halt Tel Aviv’s ongoing policy of “borderless crime.”

Addressing lawmakers, Qalibaf accused the Israeli regime, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of targeting cities and populations across the West Asia indiscriminately. “For them, there is no distinction between Tehran, Beirut, Doha, Islamabad, Khartoum, or Istanbul,” he said.

His remarks followed a series of Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including an airstrike on residential apartments in the Beirut’s southern suburbs that killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai, a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, along with four other members of the group.

Qalibaf emphasized that Hezbollah remains “strong and unwavering,” advancing its mission despite repeated Israeli attempts to destabilize the region. He described Israel as an enemy “devoid of human values,” operating outside the constraints of international law and ignoring agreements.

“Only courage and strength can deter this adversary,” Qalibaf said, underlining that preventing Israel from continuing its campaign of aggression is essential to restoring stability in the region. He expressed confidence that resistance movements across the region would respond in a “coordinated and prudent” manner to Tel Aviv’s provocations.

“This situation cannot continue. Patience has its limits,” he warned, adding that while the resistance “calculates carefully, it acts decisively… it does not seek war, but it fights effectively.”

Qalibaf also criticized global powers and international organizations for bearing witness to Israel’s “brutality” without taking meaningful action to stop it.