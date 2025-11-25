Israel’s non-adherence to CWC threatens regional stability: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday condemned Israel for remaining outside chemical weapons disarmament treaties, calling it the main obstacle to regional stability.

He also criticized the United States for failing to fully comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), highlighting Washington’s selective enforcement and double standards.

Araghchi delivered the remarks during the 30th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the CWC in The Hague, where he emphasized the lasting impact of Saddam Hussein’s chemical attacks on Iran during the 1980–88 war.

He noted the presence of Kamal Hosseinpour, a parliamentary representative from Sardasht, one of the cities targeted by chemical weapons, calling Sardasht an “iconic name” in the global campaign to eliminate chemical arms. He stressed that many victims continue to suffer decades later.

The foreign minister urged that “truth should prevail and justice must be served,” insisting that chemical war crimes have no statute of limitations. He called on countries whose companies assisted Iraq’s chemical weapons program to conduct independent and transparent investigations into their nationals’ and companies’ roles.

Turning to current regional issues, Araghchi sharply criticized U.S. policy, accusing Washington of promoting a “force-based international order” that, coupled with European “appeasement,” has enabled Israeli military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas. He described the past two years in the occupied Palestinian territories as a period of “all-out genocide” and condemned ongoing Israeli occupation in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon.

He also condemned Israel’s June attack on Iranian territory, coupled with U.S. military involvement, calling it a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter and a threat to both the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the CWC. Referring to President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of U.S. participation, Araghchi said it provided “unequivocal evidence” of Washington’s responsibility.

Araghchi stressed that the OPCW must maintain its technical and impartial mandate, free from political pressures. He reiterated that Israel’s refusal to join the CWC makes it the primary barrier to a West Asia free of weapons of mass destruction and urged the organization to compel Israel to accept inspections.

He also raised concerns over U.S. compliance with the CWC, citing delays in destroying declared stockpiles and lack of transparency regarding chemical activities, including non-lethal agents. Araghchi criticized unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. and some European countries, describing them as a “double injustice” that prevents Iran’s chemical-weapons survivors from accessing medical supplies.

He concluded by thanking the Asia-Pacific Group for supporting Iran’s election to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028, pledging Tehran’s “full cooperation and support” to the conference president and member states.

‘Iran is the largest victim of chemical weapons since World War II’

On Tuesday morning in The Hague, Foreign Minister Araghchi held talks with OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias on the sidelines of the CWC conference.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran is the largest victim of chemical weapons since World War II and underscored Tehran’s determination to defend the rights of survivors. He said the international community—especially states that directly or indirectly helped arm Saddam Hussein—must be held accountable for past atrocities.

He condemned U.S.–led sanctions restricting Iran’s access to medicines and medical supplies for chemical-weapons victims, describing the restrictions as a “double injustice” and a “crime against humanity.” He stressed that those responsible for imposing and enforcing such sanctions must be held legally accountable.

Araghchi also briefed Arias on recent Israeli aggression against Iran, including attacks on industrial facilities under OPCW monitoring. He called on the organization to give the issue serious attention, warning that Israel—while committing major international violations—remains outside the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Director-General Arias reaffirmed the OPCW’s commitment to preventing the recurrence of past chemical weapons tragedies and expressed readiness to continue cooperation with Iran within the organization’s mandate.

Araghchi, Dutch FM discuss bilateral ties and chemical weapons accountability

Later in the day, Araghchi met with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Both sides welcomed the agreement to resume political and consular consultations, describing it as an important step toward strengthening cooperation—a move facilitated by a recent high-level Dutch diplomatic visit to Tehran.

Araghchi highlighted the rapidly evolving global environment and the spread of “militant unilateralism.” He stressed that all governments share responsibility for upholding the rule of law and rejecting unlawful or coercive behavior in international relations.

With Sardasht MP Kamal Hosseinpour also present, Araghchi underscored the suffering of Iranian victims of Saddam’s chemical attacks. He reiterated that European states played direct or indirect roles in enabling Iraq’s chemical weapons program. He called for their serious cooperation in establishing independent judicial investigations into the companies and individuals involved in Saddam Hussein’s chemical war crimes.