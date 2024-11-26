Iran demands intl. action against Israel's chemical weapons use in Gaza, Lebanon

TEHRAN – The deputy head of legal and international affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, speaking at the annual conference of member states of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, called for global action against the Zionist regime for its use of prohibited chemical weapons in conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

During the 29th annual conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which took place in The Hague, Netherlands, Kazem Gharibabadi highlighted the ongoing support from Western nations for the Zionist regime's previous and current transgressions against regional populations.

Gharibabadi asserted that Iran stands as the foremost victim of chemical weapons in contemporary history, vehemently denouncing the actions of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

The Iranian diplomat remarked, “The Zionist regime, bolstered by the unwavering support of certain Western nations, particularly the United States, continues its offenses with impunity.”

Gharibabadi urged the United Nations Security Council to take prompt action to impose effective sanctions on the Zionist regime following Chapter VII of the UN Charter, stressing that all nations should avoid any economic, military, or arms collaboration with this regime.

Additionally, the Iranian deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs condemned the use of chemical weapons and other hazardous materials, such as white phosphorus and depleted uranium, by the Zionist regime against the vulnerable populations of Palestine and Lebanon.

Gharibabadi called upon the director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to initiate a thorough investigation into these matters and to implement necessary measures to safeguard the victims.

The Iranian diplomat also urged member states to avoid any actions that would undermine efforts to address the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the populations of Palestine and Lebanon.

Gharibabadi highlighted that UNIFIL has verified the assaults by the Zionist regime on the peacekeepers of this international body, noting that they have sustained injuries from chemical attacks attributed to the Israeli regime.

In discussing the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the Iranian diplomat reiterated the dangers posed by the Israeli regime's stockpile of chemical weapons to both regional and global peace and security.

The Iranian deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of upholding the universality of the convention and called for increased pressure from the international community on the Zionist regime to adhere to it and to place all its chemical facilities under the oversight of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He also criticized other nations, asserting that the United States has shifted public attention away from the extensive use of American-made white phosphorus and other banned munitions by the Zionist regime against the innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the recurrent involvement of U.S. backed terrorist groups, including ISIS, in Syria and Iraq.

In another segment of his address, the Iranian deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs referred to the backing provided by Western nations to Saddam's regime during the war imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran and remarked, “Germany and the United States, as the primary suppliers of chemical agents to the Iraqi Baath regime, share responsibility for the chemical atrocities committed against the Iranian people.”

Gharibabadi asserted that these countries must be held accountable for their unlawful actions on the international stage and should provide reparations to the victims of Iran's chemical warfare.

The Chemical Weapons Convention is a global treaty that bans the use, development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of chemical weapons, mandating their destruction. This convention was adopted in 1993 and became effective in 1997.

According to the CWC, member countries must declare and eliminate their chemical weapons stockpiles and production facilities. They are also obligated to undergo regular inspections by the OPCW to verify adherence to the treaty.

Various right bodies have reported that since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime has deployed around 500 kilograms of white phosphorus in airstrikes over Gaza and Lebanon. These groups have raised red alarms regarding the possible risks to civilian populations.



