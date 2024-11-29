Longtime victim Iran rejects Western think tank claims of chemical weapons violations

TEHRAN – Iran's diplomatic mission to the United Nations has strongly dismissed claims of violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), characterizing the allegations as "psychological warfare by the Israeli regime."

"Iran is a signatory to the CWC," the mission stated on Thursday night through its account on X, emphasizing Tehran’s commitment to prohibiting chemical weapons development and stockpiling.

The mission pointed to Iran's own history as "a victim of Western-donated chemical weapons employed by the Saddam regime" during the 1980s war.

It also emphasized that "not a single instance of Iranian violation" related to chemical weapons has been recorded over several decades.

The Iranian mission attributed these allegations to "psychological warfare" following recent developments in Lebanon.

Ties to U.S. intelligence and war contractors

Recent anti-Iran allegations have drawn scrutiny over the reporting organizations' ties to Western military interests.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently cited the report from the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) claiming Iran's development of pharmaceutical-based chemical agents.

The Kagan family – Robert, Frederick, and Victoria Nuland – who established the ISW in 2007, constitute a prominent neoconservative network that has consistently influenced U.S. foreign policy via think tanks and government roles, championing a greater military presence in West Asia and steadfast support for Israeli interests.

The ISW receives substantial funding from American military contractors and maintains close connections with Western military establishments.

Both the ISW and ISIS receive backing from organizations like the Smith Richardson Foundation, which maintains strong links to U.S. intelligence communities, including employing CIA agents for grant reviews and providing training to CIA and Defense Department staff, according to The Nation.

Blaming the victims

The long-lasting repercussions of chemical attacks from the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war continue to impact Iranian civilians to this day.

Western governments supplied Saddam Hussein's regime with chemical weapons, including mustard gas, leading to thousands of casualties.

Moreover, since October 2023, Israeli forces have reportedly employed chemical weapons and other toxic substances, such as white phosphorus and depleted uranium, in both Gaza and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi urged the United Nations to impose sanctions on Israel, expressing grave concerns about the regime’s use of chemical weapons in Palestine and Lebanon.