Foreign ministry honors terror victims in Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN – A ceremony commemorating the martyrs of terrorism and unveiling the Encyclopedia of 23,000 Iranian Terror Victims was held on Wednesday, coinciding with the anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani's martyrdom.

The event also marked the first anniversary of the terrorist attack at Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery.

Hosted at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the gathering saw participation from prominent figures, including Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for International and Legal Affairs; Iraj Masjedi, Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC Quds Force; and foreign ambassadors.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of the encyclopedia and a photo exhibition detailing Western governments' support for anti-Iranian terrorist groups.

In his speech, Deputy Minister Gharibabadi honored the martyrs of terrorism and praised General Soleimani's pivotal role in combating regional terrorism.

He stated, "The global fight against terrorism has become a priority, and Iran, with its resilience, has faced significant challenges. Terrorism directly undermines the security and stability of societies."

He emphasized that Iran has not only been a victim of terrorism but also a leader in confronting it on both regional and global levels.

"Western countries' support for terrorism has created severe regional crises. They view terrorism as a threat only when it affects their interests, sheltering terrorists and applying double standards. How can one witness the suffering of Gaza's people and remain silent?" he asked.

Gharibabadi strongly criticized Western nations for their double standards on terrorism and their support for the Zionist regime. He said, "It is disgraceful that these countries remain silent about the crimes of the Zionist regime while providing extensive support to it."

He added, "The global public recognizes that these countries welcome terrorists into their parliaments and even applaud them."