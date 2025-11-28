Rayan intl. AI, programming contest wraps up

TEHRAN – The final round of the Rayan international artificial intelligence and programming contest was held on Friday at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, with participants from 25 countries.

Supported by the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the event kicked off on November 25, attracting hundreds of contestants from the U.S., Russia, China, India, Italy, Chile, Australia, Armenia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Singapore, Poland, Slovakia, Vietnam, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia, as well as the host, Iran.

The solo programming section was held on Friday morning, with 60 Iranian and foreign participants who worked individually to solve nine complicated algorithmic problems within a duration of three to four hours.

The scientific competition aimed to promote knowledge, foster international networking, and establish scientific authority in AI and programming.

Enhancing algorithmic thinking, problem-solving skills, teamwork, developing innovative ideas, starting new businesses, and expanding AI engineering and programming were among the other objectives of the contest.

In the first edition of the contest, held last year, around 30,000 individuals from 137 countries took part. There were 46 countries from Europe, 38 from Asia, 24 from Africa, 18 from America, and 11 from Oceania.

The number of participants in the event highlights the global standing of the competition and its key role in developing scientific interactions among different countries.

International Combinatorics Olympiad (ICO), the Iranian Geometry Olympiad, and international technology Olympics are among other competitions held annually in Iran at the country’s initiative.

The fifth ICO took place in Tehran on October 30 and 31, bringing together approximately 5,000 competitors from over 70 countries both in person and online.

Combinatorics is an area of mathematics primarily concerned with counting, both as a means and an end in obtaining results, and certain properties of finite structures.

ICO is an annual competition focusing on high-quality problems related to combinatorics. The primary objective is to help students become familiar with combinatorics as a creative, broad, and enjoyable topic in a fun and engaging manner, and provide them with the opportunity to compete with students from other countries.

ICO is the first competition in the field of combinatorics, which includes online scoring and ranking. Participation is open to anyone interested in mathematics or computer science, from high school students to any other educational level.

The Iranian Geometry Olympiad is an annual international competition that assesses students’ skills in solving geometry problems. It enhances logical thinking, imagination, and analytical thinking by using creative and innovative issues in geometry

Over 1,100 participants from 65 countries, including Pakistan, Oman, Vietnam, Tunisia, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Romania, attended the second international technology Olympics, held from October 27 to 30, at Pardis Technology Park, Tehran.

The first international technology Olympics was held last year, attracting over 6,300 participants from Iran and other countries. This year, the number of elite Iranian students participating in the event has risen to over 11,000, ISNA quoted Hossein Afshin, the vice president for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, as saying.

