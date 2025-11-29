Iran to attend Heads of BRICS Intellectual Property Offices meeting

TEHRAN – The Iranian Intellectual Property Center will participate in the Heads of BRICS Intellectual Property Offices (HIPO) Meeting planned to be held virtually from December 1 to 5 in Brazil.

Iranian experts in specialized fields such as patents, industrial designs, and trademarks will attend the meeting, Mehr news agency reported.

The representatives of the national intellectual property centers from BRICS member states will come together to promote knowledge, share expertise, and boost multilateral strategic cooperation among member states.

The participants will discuss issues like new methods for classification of patents, international standards for registering and exchanging information, integration of artificial intelligence in patent examination and registration process, as well as new guidelines for assessing medical patents.

GII: Iran secures position

According to the 18th edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, the Islamic Republic of Iran ranks second among the countries of the Central and South Asian region, unchanged over the last three years.

GII 2025 measures innovation performance across 139 economies and unveils the world’s top 100 innovation clusters. It tracks global innovation trends through investment patterns, technological progress, adoption rates, and socioeconomic impacts.

According to this year’s report, Iran ranks 70th among the 139 economies featured in the GII 2025. In 2024, the country ranked 64th among the 133 economies featured in the GII.

The country ranks 17th among the 36 upper middle-income group economies; in 2024, Iran ranks 5th among the 38 lower-middle-income group economies.

The GII ranks world economies according to their innovation capabilities. Consisting of roughly 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, the GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation.

As stated in the 2025 edition, over the past six years (2020-2025), the statistical confidence interval for the ranking of Iran is between ranks 56 and 75.

Iran performs better in innovation outputs than in innovation inputs in 2025. This year, Iran ranks 109th in innovation inputs, which is lower than last year (85th).

Iran ranks 46th in innovation outputs. This position is higher than last year (48th).

For Iran, 5 indicators have improved in the short-term (International patent filings, Connectivity, Robots, Labor productivity, Life expectancy), and 5 indicators have worsened (Scientific publications, Research and development (R&D) investments, Venture capital deal Numbers, Fixed broadband, and temperature change).

Iran ranks highest in Creative outputs (45th), Knowledge and technology outputs (46th), and Human capital and research (66th).

The country ranks lowest in Institutions (138th), Business sophistication (107th), and Infrastructure (98th).

Iran performs above the Upper middle-income group average in Human capital and research (Iran’s score is 32.43, while the upper middle-income score is 29.7); Knowledge and Technology outputs Iran’s score is 27.46, whereas the upper middle-income score is 20.0; and Creative outputs (Iran’s score is 31.87, while the upper middle-income score is 22.6).

Published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the report ranks Iran first in Market capitalization.

It ranks 2nd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 14th, 22nd, and 23rd in Trademarks by origin, Software spending, Gross capital formation, Graduates in science and engineering, Labor productivity growth, Industrial designs by origin, Patents by origin, Domestic market scale, and High-tech imports, respectively.

MT/MG

