Over 300 companies to participate in IPCC 2025

TEHRAN – A total of 303 domestic and foreign companies are set to participate in the 25th edition of Iran’s International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC 2025), according to Iran International Exhibitions Company.

Mohammad-Javad Ghanbari, deputy for exhibition affairs, said on Sunday that 243 Iranian firms and 60 foreign companies have confirmed their presence.

He noted that the event, one of the country’s oldest annual gatherings for the paint and resin industry, will run from December 3 to 6 at Tehran’s permanent fairgrounds.

EF/MA