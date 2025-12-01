Top petchem companies to gather in Kish for Iran Petrochem 2026

TEHRAN – Leading companies in Iran’s petrochemical industry will gather on Kish Island in mid-January 2026 for the third Iran Petrochem International Conference and Exhibition (Petrochem 2026), aimed at addressing sector challenges and showcasing the latest innovations, products, and technologies.

According to the event’s organizing committee, the gathering is focused on advancing the petrochemical industry and strengthening technological, commercial, and investment cooperation.

The exhibition will highlight opportunities for investment, technology development, and domestic and international partnerships in one of Iran’s most vital economic sectors.

Unlike other industry events, Iran Petrochem is solely dedicated to petrochemicals, excluding oil and gas sectors. Organizers said trade delegations and international participants from several countries, including China and Russia, will attend the exhibition.

Reflecting Iran’s national slogan of “Investment in Production,” the 2026 edition will also feature a strong presence of knowledge-based and technology-driven companies, which will receive special support to present their products and services.

The organizing committee announced a 40 percent rise in participation compared with the previous year, with over 200 companies and manufacturers confirmed to take part. Exhibitors will showcase petrochemical products, catalysts, machinery, and related equipment. Workshops and technical panels will also be held to promote interaction among major petrochemical firms, downstream industries, and domestic technology developers.

Iran’s petrochemical industry remains a cornerstone of the national economy, benefiting from vast oil and gas reserves. Despite Western sanctions, the sector continues to grow, producing 83.5 million tons last year—an 11 percent increase from the previous year—and generating more than $10 billion in export revenue, according to official data.

The third Iran Petrochem Conference and Exhibition will be held from January 6 to 8, at the Kish International Exhibition Center.

