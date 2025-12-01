Workshop held to promote national immunization capacity

TEHRAN – Supported by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) of Iran, has organized a workshop to promote Iran’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) capacity.

Held from November 9 to 13 in Tehran, the capacity-building workshop aimed to enhance Iran’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) functionality and ensure its alignment with global standards.

Participants included NITAG members from Iran, MoHME officials, and experts from the Pasteur Institute, Razi Institute, and the National Institute for Health Research, alongside representatives from WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Iran and technical experts from the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

They attended a series of lectures, technical discussions, group work, and case presentations designed to foster teamwork, support peer-to-peer learning, and encourage knowledge sharing.

NITAG provides independent, evidence-based recommendations to support national decisions on vaccine registration, distribution, and administration in Iran. It functions in close collaboration with the Essential Programme of Immunization (EPI) and MoHME, helping guide vaccine introduction strategies and recommending ways to optimize routine vaccination throughout the life course.

Acting WHO Representative and Head of Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Awad Mataria, addressed the opening session, saying: “This workshop is a critical and timely event, fully aligned with our collective global and regional goals. The Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) provides our global vision – a world where everyone, everywhere, at every age, fully benefits from vaccines for good health and well-being.”

“A central pillar of IA2030 is strong country ownership, built on robust, evidence-based decision-making. In our Region, the Strategic Framework for IA2030 makes this tangible by ensuring that Member States have a functional and strong NITAG. WHO, at all 3 levels – headquarters, the Regional Office, and the Country Office here in Tehran – is fully committed to providing technical support for this process.”

The overall goal of the workshop was to support NITAG’s capacity and promote institutional strengthening through structured training, expert guidance, and collaborative planning. This will result in a well-functioning, evidence-based advisory body that helps ensure more effective vaccine policy-making, improved immunization coverage, and better health outcomes for the entire population.

With increased Iranian engagement in global and regional immunization dialogues, there is a need to reinforce the group’s technical preparedness. The workshop represented a crucial step in equipping NITAG members and partner organizations with the tools, knowledge, and collaborative experience necessary to support high-quality immunization decisions that strengthen current interventions and improve health for all people in the country.

In October, Kerman University of Medical Sciences played host to a 3-day regional workshop on vaccination and vaccine-preventable diseases, with the support of the WHO and GAVI Alliance.

Held from October 10 and 12, the event gathered Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) officers and managers from 34 medical universities, the majority from eastern and south-eastern Iran, to bolster national immunization capacities, focusing on planning, surveillance, and tackling vaccine hesitancy.

The workshop received technical support from the WHO Country Office in the Islamic Republic of Iran and financial backing from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The training focused on strengthening immunization planning, providing updates to national guidelines, enhancing cold chain management, improving surveillance of adverse events following immunization, and fostering effective community engagement.

High-level officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME) addressed key priorities. Dr Ghobad Moradi, Director of the Centre for Communicable Diseases Control, emphasized vaccination’s critical public health role and addressed cutting-edge topics, including the targeted use of artificial intelligence in immunization programs and strategies to boost coverage among migrant populations.

The workshop provided a platform for interactive discussions and practical problem-solving. Dr Omid Zamani, National Professional Officer from the WHO Country Office, led a session on the global Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030), sparking dynamic discussions on national priorities. Participants also collaborated on group assignments to develop and present innovative, practical solutions to address regional challenges like vaccine hesitancy.

Other essential topics covered included a review of the new national immunization guidelines, vaccine procurement, and surveillance systems for diseases like meningitis, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

