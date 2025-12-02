Trump formally pardons former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández

President Donald Trump has formally pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, according to his attorney Renato Stabile and a White House official, CNN reported.

Trump had announced his intention of granting a “full and complete pardon” to Hernández last week in a move that erases a major US drug-trafficking conviction for a onetime US ally.

President of Honduras from 2014 until 2022, Hernández was convicted and sentenced last year to 45 years in prison and given an $8 million fine by a US judge for drug trafficking offenses.

Both Republican and Democratic members of Congress had criticized Trump’s plan to pardon Hernández over the weekend, with some saying they didn’t understand the president’s decision given the administration’s efforts to stop drug trafficking.

Hernández has now been released from prison, according to his attorney. A US Bureau of Prisons database also shows that the former Honduran president was released from a prison in West Virginia.