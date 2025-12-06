Tehran Art Fair “Open Paper” kicks off

TEHRAN – The first edition of Tehran Art Fair “Open Paper” kicked off at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon).

“Open Paper,” the first paper-based art fair in the MENA region, is organized by the Tehran Gallery Owners Association, in coordination with the Visual Arts Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, IRNA reported.

During his visit to the fair, the Acting Deputy Minister of Arts Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi emphasized the importance of the role and potential of paper in the visual arts and highlighted the significance of paper as a phenomenon in raising public awareness and supporting the economic cycle involved in the sale of paper-based artworks.

More than 40 galleries from Tehran and other cities, along with the Iranian Illustrators Society, the Iranian Graphic Designers Society, and several publishers and studios active in paper-based arts, are participating in the event.

“Open Paper” provides a platform for presenting a wide range of works, including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, illustration, graphic design, collage, art books, papier-mâché sculptures, and paper-based installations.

Beyond the artistic and historical significance of paper in Iranian art, the fair’s focus on this medium also reflects economic and environmental considerations. Paper-based works, due to their lower production costs, easier transportation, and more reasonable pricing, allow a wider audience to enter the art market. Under current economic conditions, they help strengthen the financial circulation of the visual arts. Moreover, the lightweight and low-consumption nature of these works aligns with global standards of sustainability in art.

Alongside the exhibition, “Open Paper” features a series of specialized talks, artist discussions, and professional workshops on topics such as art economics, paper-based techniques, archiving and conservation, and career development for artists. This educational and research-oriented section elevates the Tehran Art Fair from a purely sales-driven event to a platform for knowledge exchange and professional dialogue.

The Tehran Art Fair is planned to be held annually in multiple episodes, coordinated by the Visual Arts Office. “Open Paper” is its first step, aiming to establish a standard, accessible, and sustainable model for Iran’s art market. It seeks to serve as a new structural foundation for the institutionalization of the visual arts in the country.

The fair will run until December 12 at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon), located on Hejab St., Fatemi St., until December 12.

