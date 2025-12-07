FAO holds workshop on effective use of agricultural water in Lake Urmia

TEHRAN – Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in cooperation with the Governorate of West Azarbaijan Province, has held a workshop on a project titled ‘Enhancing Restoration Activities in Lake Urmia through the Effective Use of Agricultural Water’, marking the official launch of the project’s second phase.

The project aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support the restoration of one of the country’s most vital ecosystems — Lake Urmia.

Addressing the workshop, Farrukh Toirov, FAO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscored the importance of collaboration, practical technologies, and localized approaches to enhance water-use efficiency across the Lake Urmia Basin, FAO’s website announced in a press release on December 4.

“Today’s workshop opens a new chapter. We have brought together some of the most experienced experts so that this project can advance on a strong foundation, guided by scientific knowledge and informed by local realities. Your expertise is essential to ensuring that we move in the right direction from the very beginning,” he said.

Drawing on lessons from previous interventions, he noted that agriculture is a complex sector with diverse agro-ecological conditions that require tailored solutions. Toirov emphasized that farmers need technologies that are simple, effective, and user-friendly, tools that can be used without advanced technical expertise.

He also pointed to disparities in farm size and financial capacity, noting that while large-scale farmers may be able to afford advanced irrigation systems, many small and medium farmers cannot. Therefore, he stressed the need for accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions. “Our programmes must ensure that modern irrigation systems are simplified and within reach of all farmers. Achieving this requires the collective efforts of government institutions, research centers, the private sector, and international partners.”

The FAO Representative reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to working closely with national counterparts and local experts throughout the project’s implementation. “During my time in Iran, I have witnessed impressive scientific progress and strong institutional capacity,” he said.

Toirov concluded by expressing appreciation to national and international partners. “I sincerely thank the Governorate of West Azerbaijan Province, all participants here today, and the Government of Japan for generously funding this project. We look forward to continued cooperation to support farmers in this region and contribute to the restoration of Lake Urmia.”

In October, with the financial support of the Government of Japan, the FAO of the United Nations and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a cooperation document, aiming to help revive the drying Lake Urmia in north-western Iran.

The signing ceremony was held during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to West Azarbaijan, FAO’s website announced in a press release on October 23.

The document was signed by Reza Rahmani, the Secretary of the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee, and Ali Nazaridoust, Officer-in-Charge (on behalf of the FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran).

The Urmia Lake Basin plays a critical role in ensuring Iran’s food security and agricultural productivity. However, in recent years, the Basin’s water resources have significantly declined due to rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and unsustainable water use.

Recognizing the urgency of these challenges, FAO is implementing this project to promote integrated water resource management and climate-smart agricultural practices across the Basin.

The Urmia Lake component of the project will be jointly implemented by FAO and the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee (ULRNC). It aims to scale up and operationalize improvements in agricultural water efficiency and productivity, safeguarding livelihoods and reducing pressure on water resources.

Through capacity development, the introduction of efficient irrigation technologies, and the promotion of sustainable farming methods, the project will help farmers and rural communities build resilience to water scarcity while contributing to the restoration of the lake’s ecological balance.

The project represents a strong example of collaboration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, FAO, UNDP, and the Government of Japan in supporting national efforts toward sustainable agriculture, water management, and environmental conservation.



