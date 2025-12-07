National document for Iran’s cultural heritage declared

TEHRAN--President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is also chairman of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, declared the national document for cultural heritage, which is the result of cooperation between the country's scientific, cultural, and executive administrations.

According to Mehr News Agency, this document was approved at the 920th session in September 2025 and based on the resolution of the 536th session of the Council's Special Council.

The National Document for Cultural Heritage is a strategic document that aims to strengthen the Iranian-Islamic identity, popularize the protection of heritage, increase heritage literacy, and promote the cultural diplomacy. It is considered a new roadmap for the preservation, restoration, and wise exploitation of Iran's historical and civilizational assets.

The introduction to this document states: cultural heritage today, as the most important cultural resource available to the societies for the present and future, plays an unparalleled role in their social, cultural, political, and economic development. Undoubtedly, recognizing, preserving, and benefiting from it in both tangible and intangible forms as one of the most fundamental pillars of strengthening identity, growing creativity, and self-confidence, can bring any country closer to recognizing values, history, and sustainable progress.

This valuable heritage, which reflects the cultural identity and personality of a society, encompasses the works, ways, and customs of the past and ancestors. It expresses the cultural movement of man throughout the history, which is transmitted from one generation to another in the path of the society's excellence and strengthening the dynamics of identity, and as a representative of the identity of the people, and a reflection and manifestation of their values. By understanding it, the ground for recognizing the identity and its cultural movement is prepared.

The country's cultural heritage; in a sense, is a broad concept that encompasses all actions and processes of identifying, recognizing, registering, managing, supporting, preserving, restoring, revitalizing, and introducing cultural heritage, which, by passing through the system of processing Iranian rationality and spiritual and religious wisdom, reproduces the history for today in form of lessons and opportunities.

Iran's several thousand-year-history and its cultural heritage, despite its ups and downs and many changes and developments, offer humanity a very worthy model of social and spiritual life in form of various types of cultural heritage, including architecture, urban planning, literature, art, and governance, which, despite all the perceptions and products of the contemporary era, are important and a way for humanity.

Iran's cultural heritage, as the intellectual and cultural achievement of elites and experts over the millennia, is the identity builder of the Iranian nation and a treasure trove of human heritage that, as a common asset of humanity, has played an unparalleled role and contribution in the formation of global civilizations and created artistic, scientific, and civilizational leaps in history. It has left lasting impacts in all areas of civilization, including science, art, philosophy, economics, militarism, and governance around the world.

With the emergence of geographical and political borders in recent centuries, the large parts of this heritage are located outside the current borders of Iran, and its preservation and transmission to the future generations is not only a national duty, but also an international and historical responsibility for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's cultural heritage is a bridge between ancient wisdom and enlightenment and contemporary experiences that, through wise governance and management, will strengthen our identity and, in turn, pave the way for material and spiritual progress and the emergence of a new Iranian-Islamic civilization.

In this regard, designing and approving the National Cultural Heritage Document as an important step within the framework of the macro strategy of the country's cultural engineering map and National Strategies with a focus on recognizing, preserving and promoting the civilizational heritage and national and ethnic traditions and strengthening the interaction of ethnic cultures with the focus on Iranian-Islamic culture and preserving national unity and National Action with a focus on supporting cultural activities, cultural heritage and artistic and literary productions of Iranian ethnic groups around Islamic-Iranian values, especially in border areas based on cultural and territorial planning can be an explanation of the Iranian-Islamic intellectual system.

The present document has been formulated as a program document for utilizing the capacity of various social institutions and bodies in order to lay the groundwork for general and specialized knowledge of society and basic measures for the effective protection and application of values ​​and attention to the cultural importance of cultural heritage.

It aims to establish the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran as the guardian of Iran's cultural heritage and the common treasures of the world, and by relying on and utilizing this unique capital, to lay the groundwork for the country's progress and the excellence of the entire world culture.

