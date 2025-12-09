FAO explores areas of collaboration on fisheries and aquaculture in Isfahan

TEHRAN – A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) paid a visit to a fish farm in Isfahan Province, exploring ways to enhance collaboration and improve productivity in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

Headed by Farrukh Toirov, the representative of FAO in Iran, the delegation visited Abzi Negin Shayan Fereydounshahr trout farming complex on November 3 to observe aquaculture practices and assess ongoing challenges, the FAO website announced in a press release on December 9.

During the visit, Toirov discussed innovative approaches and genetic improvement techniques with farm managers and reviewed the farm’s operational model.

Iran is one of the global leaders and top three in farmed rainbow trout production, with the industry primarily based in specific cold-water provinces, mainly using raceway systems. Based on FAO statistics, Iran’s existing trout production capacity, as measured by actual output, was approximately 267,838 tonnes in 2022.

The farm manages a complete value chain for rainbow trout production, from trout roe and broodstock management to fattening operations and specialized fish feed production. Their trout roe production currently supplies approximately 25 percent of national demand.

During the visit, the FAO representative emphasized the importance of strengthening public–private partnerships to improve aquaculture productivity, food safety compliance, and climate-resilient farming systems. He also highlighted FAO’s readiness to support the country in adopting advanced technologies, enhancing biosecurity measures, and promoting best practices in fish health management.

Discussions further addressed opportunities for enhancing the farm’s contribution to both domestic markets and international exports, genetic improvement, and alignment with global standards.

The global demand for animal protein is rising steadily, with aquaculture representing the fastest-growing food production sector. This growth is central to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s concept of “Blue Transformation,” which advocates for sustainable aquatic food systems to improve food security, nutrition, and equitable economic development while adapting to climate change.

The visit marks another step in FAO’s ongoing cooperation with national counterparts to encourage sustainable, innovative, and environmentally responsible aquaculture across the country.



Photo: FAO / Faranak Bakhtiari

