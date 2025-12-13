Private sector plans to restore historical monuments

TEHRAN--Tourism Commission of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce has announced a serious plan for the entry of private investors, attracting capital and creating an effective mechanism for restoration of Iran’s historical monuments by the private sector.

According to IRIB, the head of the commission, Seyyed Mostafa Mousavi, said that Iran's rich tourism and cultural heritage capacities regarding historical monuments have faced some threats, and many historical monuments are still exposed to deterioration and abandonment.

In such circumstances, the contribution of private investors to restoration of these monuments can create a new path for preserving the country's historical identity, he added.

He said the first joint meeting of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, the State Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization, Cultural Heritage Ministry, Oil Ministry, and private investors regarding the importance of contribution and support of private investors for restoration and revival of historical monuments will be held next week.

Mousavi added: “Historical monuments are not only cultural symbols; they can also be a driving force behind the tourism economy. If the approach to the cultural heritage is solely be a cost-based view and a costly issue, the fate of many of the country's valuable and historical monuments will be gradual destruction. However, when Iran's historical monuments and monuments are viewed as investment opportunities, even the restoration and revival of these monuments become a profitable economic activity that not only helps preserve the country's historical monuments but also boosts the tourism industry and local employment.”

Head of the commission continued that the most important condition for private sector to invest in the reconstruction and restoration of historical monuments is the existence of transparent and reliable mechanisms to support the investors.

Private investors are willing to enter the issue of restoring the historical monuments when they know that after investing, they will have the possibility of long-term exploitation of these complexes and earn revenues, he added.

Mousavi added that the long-term transfer of historical monuments to the investors, in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, who have restored and revived historical monuments with the aim of generation of revenues from them, will not only compensate for the incurred costs, but can also lead to the reasonable profits for the investors.

Regarding the role of the Cultural Heritage Ministry and responsible agencies in closely monitoring the process of restoring and revitalizing the historical monuments kept by the private investors, he said: “Responsible supervision by agencies and not abandoning the investors in the restoration and revitalization stage of historical monuments is the main factor in ensuring that the architectural authenticity and identity of historical monuments are not damaged in the process of their restoration and revitalization.”

He emphasized that a balance can be struck between the government's technical supervision and the private sector's economic activity in the process of revitalizing the historical monuments in need of restoration, adding: “This measure is being taken to both motivate the investors to invest in this sector and keep the country's historical monuments and sites away from the risk of damage and become profitable tourism destinations for private investors.”

The head of the commission emphasized that the entry of private investors into the restoration and revitalization of historical monuments not only helps preserve historical identity but also affects the future of local communities.

Mousavi said that the restoration of any historical monument can activate a chain of jobs in the field of cultural heritage and tourism. From restoration masters to owners of small businesses and eco-lodges, restaurants and local services can also enjoy the economic benefits of the restoration and exploitation of the abandoned historical monuments, he added.

The restoration of the country's historical monuments can help boost tourism, local economy and reverse migration to the country's cities and villages, and lead to sustainable development in many regions of the country, he pointed out.

Stating that the government alone is not capable of restoring and revitalizing the country's numerous historical monuments, he emphasized that participation of private sector is the only way to prevent the abandonment and destruction of the country's valuable historical monuments.

