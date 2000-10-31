BELGRADE Yugoslav President Vojislav Kostunica, in a meeting Monday with Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Belgrade Javad Moradkhan, called for expansion of political, economic and cultural relations with Iran.

Kostunica pointed to Iran's important role in bringing about the stability in the Persian Gulf region and the important part played by Yugoslavia in the Balkan region, while stressing the necessity for broader cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

He said thanks to the recent changes in Yugoslavia, the country is currently in a suitable situation capable to boost all-out relations with Iran.

He asked the Iranian official to convey his warm greetings to President Mohammad Khatami.

Moradkhan expressed Iran's support for democratic changes in Yugoslavia and stressed promotion of Iran-Yugoslavia ties in political, economic and cultural areas.

(IRNA)