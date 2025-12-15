Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce members meet South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN- During a meeting between the members of the Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce and the South Korean ambassador in Tehran, the sides reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations between Iran and South Korea, and emphasized the necessity of strengthening cooperation in economic and cultural fields, the chamber reported.

During this meeting, Hossein Tanhaei, the chairman of the Iran-South Korea Chamber, expressed appreciation for the efforts and cultural activities of the South Korean ambassador aimed at preserving and sustaining friendly relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted the importance of active diplomacy and continuous dialogues in overcoming existing challenges and expanding bilateral interactions.

South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo, for his part, referred to the history of relations between Iran and South Korea and emphasized his country's desire to develop joint cooperation with Iran, particularly in economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

He stated: "Maintaining communication channels and increasing interactions between the private sectors of the two countries can pave the way for enhancing the level of relations in the future."

During the meeting, the parties discussed practical solutions to increase cooperation, including identifying new opportunities, expanding cultural collaborations, and strengthening connections between those active in the economic sectors of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the participants emphasized the continuation of such meetings and consultations as an effective step toward strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and South Korea and creating new horizons for cooperation.

MA