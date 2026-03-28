Turkey's Fidan says US-Israel war on Iran 'illegal', urges pressure on Tel Aviv

TEHRAN — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described the United States and Israel's war on Iran as "illegal," adding that Ankara's top priority had been to prevent the conflict from breaking out in the first place.

In an interview with A Haber on Friday, Fidan said: "Just like in the Gaza war, the world expects this unjust war to end as soon as possible and its negative effects to cease."

Warning of wider regional risks, Fidan said the West Asia region is gradually being pulled into a scenario shaped by Israel. He also cautioned against Israel's divisive plans, saying a "seed of discord" is being sown that could make unity among Muslim countries increasingly difficult.

Fidan added that plans for a regional meeting involving Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia have been adjusted, with talks now likely to take place in Pakistan as early as this weekend.

He further warned that a prolonged crisis could trigger broader alignments and cautioned against the exploitation of ethnic dynamics in the region, particularly regarding Kurdish populations.

The U.S. and Israel had intended to use Kurdish separatists stationed along Iran's border in Iraq as ground troops against Iran, according to Hebrew reports, Iranian intelligence, and testimonies from the factions' leaders. However, they have so far been unable to execute those plans due to repeated attacks by Iran and Iraqi Resistance groups on the separatists' positions.