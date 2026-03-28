Israel, U.S. committing war crimes in Iran by targeting civilians, residential areas

TEHRAN – In completely residential areas, defenseless people were going about their daily lives in their homes when they were suddenly targeted by the enemy's cowardly attacks. The created scenes would break the heart of every free human being; a mother holding her young child, both martyred, or children who lost their lives alongside their parents in their homes.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel initiated a major, unjustified assault on Iran, resulting in the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and numerous senior officials and commanders, along with many civilians including women and children.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several U.S. bases in the region, occurring less than two hours after the strikes, which have been intensified in recent days.

The U.S.-Israeli invasion is a clear example of war crimes. Targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions and all human principles and international law.

According to the latest statistics released by the Health Ministry as of March 28, coinciding with the 29th day of the war, the American-Zionist attacks have inflicted significant human and financial losses on citizens and areas.

The exact total number of martyrs has not been announced, but the highest number of casualties has been reported in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.

Some 214 individuals under the age of 18 and 17 children under 5 have lost their lives in these attacks. Moreover, 244 women are among the martyrs.

1,731 individuals under 18, 61 children under 2, and 4,163 women are among those injured in these attacks.

The Red Crescent Society has announced that more than 92,000 civilian units have been damaged due to the attacks, including over 71,500 residential units and over 20,500 commercial units and

Unfortunately, 31,562 residential and commercial units in the capital, Tehran, have been completely destroyed or severely damaged.

The Zionist enemy, in continuation of its criminal actions, has targeted completely civilian and vital centers of the country; including Isfahan's Mobarakeh Steel Company, Ahvaz Steel industries, Isfahan Steel's 400 kV power substation, Fars mine and cement factory, Kheyrabad industrial town in Arak, the sports hall in Khomein, a livestock shed in Khomein, as well as schools, hospitals, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, and residential buildings in several cities.

The numbers indicate the extent and severity of the damages inflicted upon the country and innocent people, highlighting the urgent need to address the human and infrastructural dimensions of this tragedy.

According to Alireza Zakani, the Mayor of Tehran, during this war, 489 points in the capital have been damaged and 28,500 residential units need reconstruction, for which the municipality has undertaken the cost of compensating all damages.

The mayor said that currently, nearly 1400 households, equivalent to over 4,000 people, have been accommodated in 30 hotels in the capital, and the necessary services are being provided to them. The remaining families have returned to their homes after the areas were secured.

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