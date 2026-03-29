Yemen launches second missile wave targeting Israel

TEHRAN — Yemen’s armed forces have carried out a large-scale military operation using cruise missiles and drones against vital and military targets in southern occupied Palestine, the spokesman for the Yemeni military said on Saturday.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman, stated that the attacks were coordinated with other Resistance fronts and would continue until the aggression stops.

The first wave of Yemeni attacks against Israel came on Saturday. A day earlier, Ansarullah had said it would enter the war in support of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon if the United States and Israel continued their attacks on the Resistance.

Yemenis are believed to be among the most powerful and formidable Iranian allies, ranking alongside Hezbollah and Resistance factions in Iraq. The battle-hardened country has carried out highly effective attacks against the U.S. and Israel since 2023 in support of the Palestinian cause.

In addition to launching missile and drone strikes, it is expected that Yemen could restrict navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait if the war drags on, mirroring what Iran has been doing in the Strait of Hormuz over the past month. Such a move would deal significant economic blows to the U.S. and its allies, who have helped Washington pressure Tehran for decades.